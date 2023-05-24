Blast at Dubrajpur: 2 arrested

KOLKATA: Two persons were arrested in connection with the bomb blast incident of Dubrajpur in Birbhum on Tuesday.

On Monday afternoon an explosion took place at a house Ghorapara village of Dubrajpur in Birbhum.

It is alleged that the bombs were stored under the staircase of the house. Due to the impact of the explosion cracks developed in the house and window panes were shattered.

Local people informed the police, who found none in the house.On Tuesday acting on an input, cops arrested two persons from Dubrajpur area. Meanwhile the bomb squad members of the state Criminal Investigation Department went to the spot and started a probe to find out the nature of the explosives.

The arrested duo are being interrogated to find out why the bombs were stored and from where those were procured.