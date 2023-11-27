Black marketing: Jalpaiguri Agri dept raids fertiliser shop

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri district Agriculture department conducted a raid on a fertiliser shop and sealed the associated godown, along with other related shops, to curb the black market for fertilisers on Dhupguri-Falakata Road in Dhupguri town on Monday.



The department also undertook these measures to ensure that farmers have access to quality potato seeds in the market.

Farmers have long been raising concerns about the black market for fertilisers and seeds during the potato season. Responding to these complaints, the department initiated raids in various parts of the district.

Jalpaiguri Assistant Agriculture Director (Admin), Papiya Bhattacharya, led a team, including Dhupaguri Assistant Agriculture Director Tilak Barman and other officers, in the raid on potato seed and fertilizer shops along Dhupguri-Falakata Road.

During the operation, a fertiliser shop was raided and discrepancies were found in the stock register. Subsequently, the team visited the businessman’s godown. When the businessman couldn’t produce the necessary documents for the stored fertiliser, both the store and the godown were sealed.