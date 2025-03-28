‘Black Bengal goat meat to boost economy in South Dinajpur’

BALURGHAT: South Dinajpur is widely known for its delicious ‘chevon’. To capitalise on this and to strengthen the rural economy, the district administration has taken an initiative to expand the market for Black Bengal goat meat.

According to officials, the Black Bengal goats of Kushmandi block possess unique genetic traits that make their meat exceptionally flavourful.

Recognising the demand for quality goat meat, the West Bengal Livestock Development Corporation has approved the formation of a Farmer Producer Company (FPC) for goat rearing. Kushmandi Block Development Officer (BDO) Nayana Dey stated: “The FPC was launched in the first week of March. This initiative will boost Kushmandi’s economy and empower women to become self-sufficient.” According to the department of Animal Husbandry, the Black Bengal goat is primarily found in Bengal, Assam and Tripura. However, the breed from the undivided Dinajpur region is considered superior due to specific cultural and environmental traits. Officials explain that the indigenous Rajbanshi community has a tradition of gifting goats during weddings, which has naturally encouraged cross-breeding and resulted in a higher reproductive rate for the Black Bengal goats. Additionally, the climate in the region is ideal for goat rearing. Due to these factors, the meat of the Black Bengal goat is considered more flavourful than that of the Jamunapari breed (known for its long ears).

To leverage the high quality of Kushmandi’s goats, the newly-formed FPC has enrolled 300 women to rear goats, ensuring sustainable breeding practices.

The meat will be procured at a fair price and exported through the Livestock Development Corporation. Kushmandi’s Block Livestock Development Officer (BLDO), Biplab Pal, stated: “We plan to export this meat internationally.

Two clusters of 50 farmers have already been formed and we will gradually expand goat rearing in the region.

With this initiative, South Dinajpur aims to establish itself as a hub for premium Black Bengal goat meat, strengthening the local economy and creating new opportunities for rural farmers, particularly women.”