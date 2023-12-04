BJP’s win in 3 states won’t impact elections in Bengal, says Abhishek

Siliguri/Darjeeling: “The Assembly poll results of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh won’t have any impact on elections in the state of Bengal. People of Bengal do not depend on the results of other states. They are aware of what is going on in the country,” stated Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) while talking to media persons in Siliguri on Monday afternoon.

Abhishek arrived to a warm welcome in Kurseong where he will be attending a family wedding.

“Time is very short. If we set aside our differences as soon as possible and start working towards the common goal, we will get good results in the upcoming elections. ED and CBI are the double engines of BJP which cannot save the party any longer,” added Abhishek.

Banerjee arrived in Siliguri with his family to attend the wedding of Abesh Banerjee, nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He will be marrying Deepa Chettri of Kurseong. Abhishek left for Kurseong by road from Bagdogra Airport. Commenting on the I.N.D.I.A alliance, he said: “Everything will be fine by the next meeting of the alliance. Finally, everyone is fighting against the dictatorial power of BJP. Time should be utilised properly and not wasted.

Everyone should be united and let the strongest party fight in the region where they are stronger. All personal and party interests should be kept away as of now. Only the interest of the country should get priority.”

Commenting on the role of the Congress, he said: “Congress has to make it more effective as it has started a united battle against the dictatorial and divisive force.

It will be more profitable. Congress has been defeated in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh by a very narrow margin.”

“The BJP’s double engine is the ED on one side and the CBI on the other. Politics with these double engines is not forever. The end is near,”prophesied Banerjee. At around 3 pm Banerjee reached Kurseong to a grand welcome. Supporters of TMC as well as Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) had lined up on both sides of the road to welcome Banerjee to the Hills.

While the TMC supporters were present at the Rohini Zero point, there were BGPM supporters in front of the Railway station. He was welcomed with Khadas (traditional scarves) and flower bouquets.

“Abhishek Banerjee is here to attend a family function. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also scheduled to arrive at Kurseong on December 6. She will address the public on December 8 in Kurseong,” stated Anit Thapa, GTA Chief and president BGPM.