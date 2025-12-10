‘BJP’s trademark ignorance’: TMC mocks Thakur over national song gaffe

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday attacked BJP MP Anurag Thakur after he referred to the national song “Vande Mataram” as “Vande Bharat” during his speech in Parliament. The ruling party in Bengal strongly condemned the incident terming it as “BJP’s trademark ignorance”.

Trinamool Congress on social media mockingly advised Thakur to “revise” Class IV history before speaking in public. It also alleged that it was not a mere slip of tongue but the BJP’s trademark ignorance was on full display. It also stated that Thakur missed the lesson “Difference between Vande Mataram” and “Vande Bharat”. “Are they patriots at all? People who can’t even say Vande Mataram without turning it into “Vande Bharat” - with what audacity do they lecture the nation on patriotism and nationalism?” Trinamool Congress asked in its post on X.

“BJP MP Anurag Thakur stood inside Parliament and, not once but twice, replaced Vande Mataram with Vande Bharat. This isn’t a slip of the tongue - it is the BJP’s trademark ignorance on full display. And why be surprised? When @Narendramodi himself demeans Bengal’s icons by calling them “Bankim-Da”, When history is distorted from the top, the disciples will naturally follow. This is not patriotism. This is a mockery of India’s heritage. Shameful!” Trinamool Congress wrote further.

Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise to people for his remarks referring to Bankim Chandra Chatterjee as “Bankim da”. Even then he won’t be forgiven, she said.

During a discussion on “Vande Mataram” in Parliament, PM Modi referred to Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay as ‘Bankim Da’. Trinamool Congress objected to it, saying PM Modi should use ‘Bankim Babu’ instead. The issue has become the latest flashpoint in poll-bound Bengal.

Trinamool Congress MP Dola Sen said those who contributed nothing, not even a whisper, to India’s freedom struggle, how can they ever grasp the greatness of legends like Masterda Surya Sen or Rishi Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay?

“Their legacy stands far beyond the reach of such pretenders. Yet today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party are relentlessly engaged in a calculated assault on Bengal’s proud history and timeless heritage. By twisting names, by mocking icons, by belittling our culture, they are striking at the very soul of Bengal,” Sen added. She also reminded: “Bengal does not bow. Bengal remembers. And Bengal responds. The people of Bengal will deliver their answer, loud, clear and unmistakable at the ballot box.”