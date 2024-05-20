BJP’s Sambit Patra’s ‘Lord Jagannath is devotee of Modi’ remark a ‘blasphemy of highest order’: TMC

Kolkata: The day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, from an election rally in Bengal, attacked Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee over her comment on a monk of a Bharat Sevashram Sangha and BJP going gaga over it, BJP leader Sambit Patra on Monday sparked controversy by saying that “Lord Jagannath is a devotee of Modi”.



While speaking with reporters in Odisha about the state’s culture, Sambit Patra said: “Lord Jagannath is a devotee of PM Modi.”

His remarks drew a sharp reaction from Opposition parties, with the local Congress unit calling it a direct attack on Odisha ‘Asmita’ (pride).

Trinamool Congress also condemned Patra’s remark.

In its post on X, TMC said: “Blasphemy of the highest order! BJP MP candidate from Puri @sambitswaraj hit a new low by claiming that even Lord Jagannath is a bhakt of PM Modi.

By dragging Mahaprabhu’s name into their petty political discourse just to prop up the Prime Minister’s image, BJP has hurt the sentiments of crores of devotees not just in Bengal but worldwide.

Their contempt for our collective sense of cultural pride won’t be taken lightly! People will not stand for such sacrilege!”

Trinamool Congress leader Saket Gokhale in a post on X said: “HOW DARE MODI’S NETA INSULT PRABHU JAGANNATH? BJP Sambit Patra has made a shocking statement saying ‘Lord Jagannath is a bhakt of Modi’. Is Modi now above God for the BJP? Is his ego so out of control? Playing politics with religion has been the hallmark of the BJP. But this statement is shocking & despicable beyond imagination.”

Trinamool leader Mahua Moitra also criticized Patra’s statement. In a post on X, Moitra said: “MODI’s NETA INSULTS LORD JAGANNATH; CALLS PRABHU, GOD, AS A BHAKT OF MODI. Tagore perhaps knew India’s darkest chapter was to come under Modi’s rule - when BJP’s trolls make even Lord Jagannath subservient to him. The road thinks I must be God. So does the chariot. The idol thinks “It is I”. The One (God) within silently smiles.”