‘BJP’s rule marked by misrule, exit is definite’

Kolkata: While campaigning for his party’s candidates in the Bankura, Purulia and Bishnupur constituencies, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee proclaimed that the BJP’s tenure at the Centre has been marred by misrule and this time, its “exit is definite”.

Banerjee alleged that the BJP’s rule at the Centre has been characterised by a dwindling economy, an unprecedented rise in unemployment and the brutal abuse and deprivation of farmers. He further declared that the current BJP government at the Centre has only ten days left in its tenure. Banerjee said that the people of the country have partially fractured the BJP politically in the last five phases. “This process will be completed after the last seventh phase of the Lok Sabha polls,” he predicted.

Banerjee highlighted how under the BJP rule, prices of items of household consumption have risen exorbitantly, including the price of life-saving drugs. “The BJP has taken money from pharmaceutical companies through electoral bonds and so prices of the life-saving drugs have increased”, he alleged. Further, Banerjee promised that once the INDIA bloc forms a government at the Centre, TMC will play a vital role and will retrieve the funds for Bengal withheld by the BJP-led Central government.

Addressing the gathering in Bankura, he said: “The people of Bankura had embraced Ma, Mati, Manush to free themselves of the terror perpetuated by the CPI(M) and they shall yet again rise to the occasion to support Arup Chakraborty by pressing the joraphool (TMC symbol) button on May 25 to end the oppression caused by the BJP zamindars and bring about the light of development!”

Banerjee said that BJP had won the Lok Sabha seat from Bankura in 2019. “Subhas Sarkar of the BJP had won the seat last time in 2019. But I want to ask everybody in the region if he has been seen in the constituency in the last five years. Has BJP done any developmental work in Bankura in the last five years,” he said.

“If any BJP worker goes to you to seek votes, my request will be to confine them without inflicting any harm and inform me. I will send representatives with the report card with the work TMC has done for the region in the last five years”, Abhishek said. He also said the people of Bankura have now realised the mistake they have made by electing a saffron party MP and are now sure to make a course correction in this election. “The BJP has to be given a befitting reply,” he said.