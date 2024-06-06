BJP’s poll result an outcome of its tyranny & divisive politics: Abhishek

Kolkata: Before departing for Delhi to attend the INDIA bloc meeting, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee stated on Wednesday that the BJP’s poor national performance was a direct result of their “tyranny” and “communal divisive politics.”



Commenting on the performance of the BJP at the national level, Banerjee told the media at Kolkata Airport: “It’s a culmination of everything. What has the government done? You have seen the rallies of the BJP for the last 3 months. I had challenged them to furnish their performance report cards on the development work they have done. They failed to do so.”

He added: “Since BJP could not ask for votes on the basis of their performance, they resorted to divisive and communal politics and people gave them a befitting reply.

Hence, I salute everyone who uprooted the communal forces who only used a section of judiciary, Central probe agencies and media to oppress and bulldoze opponents. It’s a learning for them — Prime Minister or Home Minister won’t have the last word, common man will!”

In the context of West Bengal where several heavyweight BJP leaders, including Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, flew in for campaigns, Banerjee said: “A month back these BJP leaders who were flying down to Bengal asked the people to give them 30 seats and they will ensure Didi’s (Mamata Banerjee) government will fall. Now, see the irony since the media is now asking me if the NDA government will survive. Never underestimate the power of a common man!”

He also said that at the Prime Minister’s swearing-in ceremony, the BJP should be asked what happened to their slogan ‘Ab ki baar 400 Paar’. “I want to ask each and every central BJP leader, rather humbly request them to make such bizarre predictions in every Bengal polls because ultimately what you predict goes in our favour”. Speaking about the INDIA bloc meeting, Banerjee said: “Let all INDIA bloc leaders meet first and then accordingly I will speak after the discussion. Too early to talk about our plans. Let us come to some conclusion first”.

He added: “I must say the kingmaker is the general public and not any political leader. Those who voted against the price hike, BJP’s tyranny, communal & divisive politics - each and every poor and common man who voted are the actual kingmakers”.

Commenting on poll results of Uttar Pradesh, he said: “This shows people’s anger was at its peak against the BJP. You (BJP) made Ram Mandir an agenda throughout the country claiming that you brought the Lord inside the temple. How can you say that? Can a human being do that? No wonder Ayodhya defeated you.”