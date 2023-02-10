‘BJP’s poll promises routinely unfulfilled’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday launched a blistering attack on the BJP-led government in Tripura saying that it has failed in every possible parameter, be it the infrastructural development, health, education or the law and order situation of the state.



Referring to the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) data, Abhishek said the law and order situation is the worst in Tripura among all the north-eastern states. Addressing an election rally in Tripura’s Kamalpur in support of the TMC candidates contesting from various Assembly segments, he said: “After years of misrule, the people of Tripura has found an alternative to the BJP. In the past five years, the BJP has unleashed a reign of terror. No infrastructural development has taken place. There is not an adequate number of doctors in hospitals. In the education sector, the state is far behind. BJP has caused more damage to the state than the CPI(M) regime. That party has taken the state 50 years backwards,” he said.

He also challenged the BJP government in the state to come up with the progress report mentioning the works they have carried out in the past five years. “I challenge the BJP to declare what they have done. I will produce the progress report of the Bengal government in the past five years. If we fail to defeat the Tripura government by 10-0 on development parameters, compared to Bengal, I will not show my face to you. The assurances they had given to the people during their election campaign five years ago haven’t been fulfilled. Not even one! They said unemployed youths would get jobs only by giving missed calls. Did that happen?” Abhishek asked.

“What has the double engine government done? Tripura is lagging behind in every field. The NCRB report says that the law and order situation in Tripura among the north-eastern states is the worst. We were earlier attacked by the BJP-backed goons. Houses of our party workers were ransacked. Cars of our MPs were damaged. Even the injured people were not given treatment at the local hospital. They had to be flown to Kolkata for treatment,” he added.

He told the gathering that the Trinamool Congress would introduce all the social schemes in Tripura similar to Bengal if given a chance. “Women belonging to the general category are getting Rs 500 per month while SC, ST women are getting Rs 1,000. It will be introduced in Tripura also. Students in Tripura will be given credit card facilities so that they can pursue higher studies without financial help from their parents. The scheme is being run in Bengal very successfully,” he added.

Urging the voters to help all the Trinamool Congress candidates win so that the hands of Mamata Banerjee are strengthened, he held two back-to-back rallies in Tripura in support of his party’s candidates. The second rally was held at Kadamtala.