BJP’s politics of hatred has reached schools now: TMC

Kolkata: After a video of a teacher in Uttar Pradesh who allegedly asked her students to slap a boy from a different community went viral, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday condemned the act and blamed the BJP for spreading “hate and discrimination across the nation”.



The ruling party in Bengal alleged that BJP’s divisive politics is setting ‘the country ablaze’.

Meanwhile, as outrage poured in from all quarters, including political parties, Muzaffarnagar Police on Saturday booked the teacher accused of making communal comments and ordering her students to slap a Muslim classmate for not doing his homework.

The teacher, Trapti Tyagi, was booked a day after a video showed her asking her students to slap the Class 2 boy at Neha Public School in Khubbapur village and also making a communal remark.

Trinamool leaders said that a teacher in a school in Muzaffarnagar is encouraging students to target a classmate based on his religious identity.

Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien said: “The UP-Student case has gotten worse. Police filed an FIR after all this pressure but why under Sections 505 and 506? They can’t even investigate the case as these are very light sections. They have charged this teacher with mischief!”

Trinamool MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said: “BJP’s politics of hatred has reached schools where little children study. This divisive politics is dividing the nation on the basis of religion, caste, and creed. It is now dividing little children who are being instructed by teachers to beat up one another. It is extremely shameful.

Yesterday, even in Kolkata, we heard the ‘Goli Maro’ slogan, which is not acceptable. Our India was always together and will be so.”

“Educational institutions in this country are churning out hate rather than learning under @BJP4India. Our nation has turned into a hotbed of hate owing to BJP’s divisive politics. We condemn the disgraceful incident & demand strict action against the teacher,” party MP Mohua Moitra said.

Senior leader and MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said that is against the tenets of our constitution and the idea of secularism.

Trinamool in its social media post, X said: “The brazen display of inhumanity at a school in @BJP4UP’s Muzaffarnagar is proof of how deep-rooted hatred is in BJP-ruled states. The sanctity of educational institutions is being compromised at the cost of @BJP4India’s divisive politics. Is this what PM @narendramodi’s ‘New India’ means? We demand strict action against such brutality!”

State minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said, “Why was the child exposed to such cruel treatment? Probably, his only mistake was that he was a Muslim. A teacher who should talk about the development of society is teaching communalism to little children. She was provoking the children to adopt hate and violence. This incident insulted the teaching community and showed how it was a teacher in India, who sowed seeds of communal discord in the minds of young children. We condemn this in the strongest words.”