BJP’s plea in HC ‘baseless’ as CM has consented to NIA probe: TMC

: With the Calcutta High Court admitting the petition of Suvendu Adhikari demanding an NIA probe into the Egra blast incident, Trinamool Congress (TMC) said that Adhikari’s demand is “baseless” since Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had already consented to such a probe while also questioning the need for a Central agency probe when CID is already probing the matter.

A division bench of the Calcutta High Court, comprising Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya, admitted a petition on Wednesday, filed by Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari for an NIA probe into the blast at a firecracker factory in East Midnapore district that killed nine people. His counsel had made a plea for a hearing in the matter on a fast-track-basis. The matter may come up for a hearing on Thursday.

This development comes at a time when the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal Police, has started a probe into the matter and has already arrested two persons in connection with this case. Suvendu said that the family members of the deceased persons and the local residents are demanding a NIA probe and he has assured them of all help and assistance.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that it is a futile attempt by Suvendu since Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had already consented to an NIA probe. Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday, said: “My friends who are shouting for an NIA probe, I have no objections since TMC is not involved in any way in this matter and if indeed an NIA probe can bring them justice, then be it so. We will take care of the law and order situation as part of our responsibility. We have already started a probe and the guilty must be held.”

Kunal also questioned: “Where was NIA during such cases in Uttar Pradesh? Where was NIA during the Prayagraj violence when people were killed in arson? Where were the Centre’s commissions then? Adhikari is already a CBI FIR-named extortionist who is desperately trying to stay in BJP’s good books.”