‘BJP’s Nisith Pramanik’s brothers join TMC’

Two brothers of Union minister of state for Home, Nisith Pramanik, joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) while holding the hand of North Bengal Development department’s Minister, Udayan Guha, in a joining programme organised in Babupara area of Dinhata Town on Wednesday morning.

Sunil Barman and Jagadish Barman officially joined the TMC. Sunil Barman, claiming to be the Union minister’s brother, stated that he joined TMC after being deprived of opportunities for an extended period. The joining of the Union minister’s two brothers to TMC has stirred controversy in Cooch Behar district, with political circles viewing it as a significant setback for the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Udayan Guha remarked: “The family members of those who dreamed of breaking other people’s houses joined the TMC today. Both are cousin brothers of the Union minister. Although they were not associated with any political party, they joined the TMC after witnessing development under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. They aim to garner support from TMC workers in the future. Those attempting to destabilise the Trinamool Congress should focus on their own house first.”

Sukumar Roy, BJP Cooch Behar district president, responded: “We are unaware of any brother joining. However, I can confirm that neither of them is a brother of the Union minister.”