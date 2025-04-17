‘BJP’s NIA probe demand is to cover BSF failure, target Trinamool ahead of 2026 polls’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh on Wednesday said that BJP has been demanding NIA probe into the Murshidabad incident to cover up the failure of BSF and to harass the Trinamool ahead of 2026 Assembly election in Bengal.

Slamming Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari’s demand for a NIA probe, Ghosh said that NIA has become an affiliated organisation of the BJP. The objectives behind the demand for a probe by a Central agency in connection with the Murshidabad incident are to cover the “larger conspiracy” and to harass some TMC activists ahead of polls, Ghosh added. He also said that it was a failure of BSF. “Why did the BSF not have any such information that people from Bangladesh may trigger violence in Bengal,” Ghosh asked.

During a Press conference Ghosh said that TMC believes in the politics of development while the BJP tries to divide the state along religious lines only to serve their interest. BJP resorts to religion politics after failing to compete with the ruling TMC.

“In a democratic state, all the parties have equal right to indulge in political activities. Trinamool do not try to stop any party from doing their political activities. But after losing people’s mandate, if anybody tries to spread poison by dividing people along the religious lines it cannot be tolerable. The BJP tries to trigger unrest by playing politics in the name of religion. Some of our leaders only tend to give a reply in the language they (BJP) understands. Politics should be on development,” Ghosh added.