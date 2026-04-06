BJP’s lower seat target signals weak confidence: TMC

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday claimed that the BJP’s revised electoral target for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly polls indicates a dip in the party’s internal confidence.



Addressing a press meet in Kolkata, senior TMC leader Shashi Panja referred to Union Home minister Amit Shah’s recent speech, where he reportedly set a target of 170 seats, a shift from the BJP’s “200 paar” slogan in 2021.

“If we go by proportion, they secured only 77 seats last time. With a reduced target now, their internal assessment could be below 45 seats,” she said, alleging that frequent visits by top BJP leaders point to growing concern within the party.

Panja also questioned the BJP’s candidate selection process, noting that changes have already been made in multiple constituencies from its fifth list.

She alleged internal discord and irregularities, claiming that protests have emerged within BJP ranks over nominations. Referring to Krishnanagar North, she said an alternative candidate was overlooked amid allegations of financial transactions influencing decisions.

Raising concerns over electoral processes, Panja questioned the role of the Returning Officer in Bhowanipore, alleging bias and inaction despite complaints.

She contrasted this with the swift transfer of four officials following protests during a BJP nomination rally in the same constituency.

The TMC leader further flagged issues surrounding voter list revisions, particularly the handling of Form 6 applications and alleged large-scale deletions under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). She said the developments have created uncertainty among voters, especially in sensitive regions, and demanded greater transparency from the Election Commission of India.