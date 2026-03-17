BJP’s list for 144 seats, an admixture of continuity and diversity

Kolkata: The BJP, on Monday, unveiled its first list of 144 candidates for the Bengal Assembly elections, opting largely for continuity by renominating several of its sitting legislators while bringing in nominees from varied professional fields.



Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has been fielded from both Nandigram and Bhabanipur, setting up a high-profile contest with Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee in the latter seat.

The list retains 41 of the party’s current MLAs, including Agnimitra Paul from Asansol South, Chandana Bauri from Saltora and Shikha Chatterjee from Dabgram–Phulbari.

Former state BJP president Dilip Ghosh will again contest from Kharagpur Sadar, while former Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta has been nominated from Rashbehari in South Kolkata.

The party has also fielded candidates from cultural, sporting and professional backgrounds. Actor Rudranil Ghosh finds a place in the list, while former India cricketer Ashok Dinda has been renominated from Moyna. Soumitra Chattopadhyay, a descendant of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay’s family, will contest from Naihati. BJP leaders said the selection reflects an attempt to project social diversity and grassroots engagement.

Of the nominees, 57 come from professions such as teaching, law, medicine, social work and the armed forces, with teachers forming the largest group at 23. The list also includes advocates, doctors, retired defence personnel and journalists.

The party has also tried to strike a generational balance. Thirty-six candidates are below 40 years of age, while the largest segment — 72 nominees — falls in the 41–55 age bracket. Thirty-two candidates are between 56 and 70 years old, and four are above 70 years old.