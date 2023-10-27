BJP’s Kotulpur MLA joins TMC

Kolkata: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP MLA of Bankura’s Kotulpur constituency on Thursday joined Trinamool Congress (TMC).



The BJP MLA, Harakali Protiher joined TMC in the presence of Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary, TMC. The ruling party of the state wrote on social media: “Today, in the presence of Nat’l GS Shri Abhishek Banerjee, Harakali Protiher, BJP Bengal MLA from Kotulpur Assembly constituency, Bankura, joined hands with us.”

TMC has shared that “this move reflects a resounding commitment to serving the people and strengthening the unwavering ideals of Ma, Mati, and Manush. We wholeheartedly welcome him to the Trinamool Congress family. With this union, we stand united in our mission to bring positive change and progress to our communities. Together, we pledge to work tirelessly, hand in hand, for the betterment of Bengal!”

As apparent from the above post, this defection had further boosted the confidence of TMC ahead of the parliamentary elections while is learnt to have ruffled the feathers of the state BJP leaders.

The BJP MLA is learnt to have switched camps in a bid to work for the people as he felt he was not able to do so while staying in BJP. Recently, the BJP MP from Bankura, Subhas Sarkar, who is also the minister of state (MoS), Education Ministry, was locked inside the party office in the district while a section of BJP workers agitated against his alleged move to install his closed ones into the party organisation.