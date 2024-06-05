BJP’s Jayanta Kumar Roy retains Jalpaiguri seat, victory margin dips

Jalpaiguri: BJP retained the Jalpaiguri seat in this Lok Sabha elections. According to the official announcement of the Election Commission (EC) at the end of 15 rounds, BJP candidate Jayanta Kumar Roy secured 766568 votes and Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) Nirmal Chandra Roy got 679875 votes. The winning margin was 86777.

In the 2019 elections Roy had won from this seat by a margin of 1 lakh 84 thousand votes. The margin is about 80,000 less this time. The TMC has increased by around 97898 votes. In 2019 the TMC had secured 576141 votes.

Trinamool has already started analyzing the cause for defeat despite having fulfilled all its commitments.

Khageshwar Roy, chairman of Jalpaiguri district TMC said: “The votes received this time have increased from the last election. After getting the complete results in hand, a meeting of the district committee will be called and we will analyze what the deficiency is.” According to TMC sources, party candidate Nirmal Chandra Roy was ahead of the BJP by over 13,000 votes in Malbazar, Rajganj and Mekhliganj by over 2,000 votes.

But the TMC camp thinks that this result is because of getting fewer votes in Jalpaiguri Sadar, Maynaguri, Dabgram Phulbari and Dhupguri Assembly Constituency.

According to official calculations, TMC trailed by 72,000 votes in Dabgram Phulbari and 26,000 votes in Jalpaiguri.

Naturally, the workers asked why the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme, MGNREGS work money, other than the various projects taken for public interest, did not work. It is about 5,500 votes behind the Maynaguri assembly constituency also. The TMC is behind by about 1500 votes from Barnish Gram Panchayat, an area that suffered massive damage in the mini tornado.

Nirmal Chandra Roy said: “I am not disappointed with this loss. There are also opportunities for people to work as MLAs. But the verdict of the people must be accepted.”

Jayanta Kumar Roy, stated: “We trailed in Malbazar and Rajganj. This is why the winning margin decreased. My stress areas will be health and education.”