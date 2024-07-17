BJP’s internal strife out in the open

Cooch Behar: BJP’s internal strife over alleged threats against cultivating land in Tufanganj has now come to light. BJP booth president Gopal Saha filed a complaint against district BJP vice-president Utpal Das at the Boxirhat Police Station regarding this.



Saha alleged that the district vice-president was creating unrest in the area by distributing fake notices and spreading misinformation about the ban on cultivation of land. Reacting to this, Das claimed that the allegations were fabricated and part of Trinamool Congress (TMC) propaganda. Additionally, the Trinamool Congress has also filed a complaint against Das regarding the incident.

The TMC alleged that Das had posted on social media that a warning was issued by the TMC that BJP supporters of Mahesh Kuchi-I Gram Panchayat will not be allowed to till their land for cultivation unless they support the TMC.Following this, Cooch Behar district Trinamool president Abhijit De Bhowmik visited the village and along with the BJP supporters, plowed their land using a tractor. Close on the heels of this incident, the BJP booth president filed a police complaint against De. BJP booth president Gopal Saha stated: “The vice-president is creating confusion by spreading misinformation...’