BJP’s intentions to use Ram temple issue to gain political mileage exposed : TMC

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday launched an attack on the BJP alleging that the latter has been trying to use Ram temple sentiments to gain political mileage ahead of Lok Sabha polls.



TMC leaders claimed that BJP MP Debasree Chowdhuri accepted that her party is strategically using the Ram temple issue to get votes.

Shashi Panja in a post on X said: “At last, the cat is out of the bag! In a candid admission, @BJP4India MP @DebasreeBJP has confirmed her party’s strategic use of Ram Mandir to amass votes. It’s a fact that BJP leaders know no better than to polarise communities for electoral dividends ahead of elections!”

Bratya Basu said: “The grand reveal – the mask slips off, revealing the sinister political ploy beneath! @BJP4India’s MP @DebasreeBJP openly spills the beans, confessing that their party’s Ram Mandir moves are nothing but a skilfully crafted divisive tactic from their electoral playbook.” TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee earlier said that as long as the TMC government is in power in Bengal she will never allow discrimination along religious lines. She also accused the BJP of doing an “election gimmick” over

the consecration of Ram temple at Ayodhya ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.