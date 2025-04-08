‘BJP’s idea of ‘vikas’ is squeezing every penny from common people’

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, taking a swipe at the BJP’s concept of “vikas”, criticised the Modi-led Central government for the recent hike in LPG cylinder prices, saying the Centre appears intent on “squeezing every last penny from the pockets of ordinary Indians.”

The Chief Minister in a post on X said: “The idea of ‘Vikas’ for BJP Government at the Centre seems to be squeezing every last penny from the pockets of ordinary Indians. From essential medicines to petrol, diesel, and cooking gas, every necessity is slowly becoming a luxury.”

The Centre, on Monday, hiked LPG prices by Rs 50 per cylinder.

Union Petroleum minister Hardeep Puri announced that Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries will now pay Rs 550, up from Rs 500, while the price for general consumers rises from Rs 803 to Rs 853.

Banerjee further added: “While families struggle with shrinking savings and mounting debt, this regime continues its assault on household budgets. BJP isn’t running a government at the Centre, it’s taking money from people’s pockets.”

Earlier in the day, Trinamool Congress lashed out at the Centre over the price hike and said: “Following a steep increase in cooking gas prices ahead of the festive season. People across Bengal gearing up for Poila Boishakh festivities are likely to be hit with this decision.”

In a strongly worded statement, the party criticised the price hike that affects both subsidised and general category customers.

The ruling party in Bengal also attacked Prime Minister Modi saying: “What a generous gift from the self-proclaimed ‘sevak’ of the nation, PM @narendramodi!” the AITC statement read.

“The price of cooking gas has been increased for both subsidised and general category customers. @BJP4India is burning holes in the pockets of the poor,” it further stated.

This criticism comes amid ongoing concerns about rising costs of essential commodities in India, with the LPG price hike, particularly affecting household budgets across the country.

Union Petroleum minister Puri on Monday, announcing the hike said: “This is a step which we will review as we go along. We review these every 2 to 3 weeks.”