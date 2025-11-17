BJP’s hatred for Bengal’s icons knows no bounds, says TMC

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has launched a fierce counterattack after Madhya Pradesh Higher Education minister Inder Singh Parmar allegedly labelled Raja Ram Mohan Roy a “British agent” and a “fake reformer”. The remark has ignited widespread criticism in Bengal, where Roy is revered as a pioneering figure in women’s rights, social reform and the abolition of sati.

TMC leaders accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of once again revealing its “Bangla-Birodhi” mindset. They argued that the repeated targeting of Bengal’s icons—from Tagore and Vivekananda to Vidyasagar—reflects a deep hostility toward the state’s intellectual and cultural legacy.

In a post on X, TMC said: “@BJP4Indi’s hatred for Bengal’s icons knows no bounds. The same Raja Ram Mohan Roy — the great reformer who abolished the horrific practice of Sati, has now been called a “British agent” and a “fake reformer” by BJP leader and, ironically, the Higher Education Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Inder Singh Parmar.”

Calling it a repeated insult to “Bengal’s pride”, the TMC said: “In Bengal itself, Amit Shah’s rally witnessed the vandalisation of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar’s statue. Their Bengal president, Sukanta Majumdar, called Swami Vivekananda a “confused leftist.” JP Nadda distorted the birthplace of Rabindranath Tagore. And in Uttar Pradesh, BJP removed Tagore from school textbooks. Every act, every insult, exposes the BJP’s Bangla-Birodhi mindset.

These are not just attacks on individuals, they are attacks on Bengal’s soul, its culture, and its legacy.”

The party further said: “BJP’s obsession with defaming Bengali stalwarts reveals one thing: their Bengal-phobia is real. When you can’t match Bengal’s intellect, you resort to insulting it. Bengal will answer — loud and clear! #BanglaBirodhiBJP.”

TMC spokesperson Arup Chakraborty said the BJP’s attack on Roy is consistent with its ideology. He argued that while Bengal produced revolutionaries who fought the British with courage, the BJP’s ideological ancestors “did not have the same record”. He added that a party rooted in what he described as “Manuvadi and women-oppressing tendencies” would naturally be uncomfortable with a reformer like Roy who championed women’s freedom and social equality.

Senior leader Shashi Panja criticised the BJP for what she called a deliberate attempt to demean Bengal’s greatness. “When you cannot match Bengal’s talent or intellect, you resort to defamation,” she said. Panja warned that Bengal is closely observing these persistent attacks on its cultural soul. “People have understood who you are and what you stand for,” she added, asserting that the BJP’s approach betrays its insecurity and lack of understanding of Bengal’s heritage.

Kunal Ghosh demanded strong disciplinary action from the BJP against the minister. He argued that the comments reflect a broader problem within the party. “They have no understanding of Bengal’s pride, which is why they make such reckless, ignorant statements,” he said. According to him, the remarks expose the BJP’s inability to appreciate Bengal’s contribution to India’s intellectual and social progress.

In a striking turn, Parmar subsequently retracted his statement, describing it as a “slip of the tongue” and apologised for the remark. In a video note on Sunday he said he respected Raja Ram Mohan Roy and recognised him as a “renowned social reformer”.