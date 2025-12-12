BJP’s hate for Bengal crossed every limit, says Trinamool

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday condemned the incident in which flower growers from East Burdwan’s Kalna were labelled “Bangladeshi” and threatened with being thrown out to Bangladesh.

The ruling party alleged that this was another instance where people were branded as “Bangladeshi” only for speaking Bengali language. It was also learnt that these people finally returned home following the intervention of the local MLA. There are many nurseries in Kalna’s Purbasthali and the youths from the area go to other states to meet the demands of flowers in the neighbouring states.

The family members of the victims alleged that they were labelled “Bangladeshi” despite having valid identity cards.

“BJP’s hate for Bengal and our language has crossed every limit, and they repeatedly want to humiliate our hard working people Kalna’s flower growers, hardworking residents of Purbasthali, East Burdwan, went to Odisha simply to sell saplings. But the moment they spoke in Bengali, they were allegedly labelled “Bangladeshis”, threatened with being thrown out of the state, even told they would be sent straight to Bangladesh,” Trinamool Congress wrote on X.

It also added: “Innocent workers had to fear for their safety only because they were Bengali. Only after the timely intervention of the local Trinamool leaders could they finally return home safely.

This is the poisonous atmosphere created by BJP’s divisive ideology, where language becomes a crime, identity becomes a threat, and Bengal is repeatedly humiliated across India. Let it be clear: Bengalis will not be intimidated, profiled, or silenced. Wherever we go, we carry our language, our culture, and our dignity with us.”