BJP’s falling seat count forced Centre to cut GST: Abhishek

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Narendra Modi government, alleging that the Centre reduced the GST rate only after the BJP’s Lok Sabha tally dropped in the last

general election.

Banerjee claimed that the GST rate, which was earlier 27 per cent, was brought down to 18 per cent after the BJP’s seats fell from 303 to 240. He insisted that this reduction was not a gesture of goodwill but a move made “under pressure” due to the party’s declining political strength. “GST was introduced in India in 2017, but the BJP government never felt like lowering it. Now, as their seats dropped, the BJP was compelled to lower the GST,” he said, adding that the Centre had repeatedly ignored the Bengal government’s recommendations on GST and deprived opposition-ruled states of their rightful revenue.

Banerjee argued that the pattern is clear: “If the BJP wins more seats, GST will go up. If the BJP gets fewer seats, the GST will drop.” Accusing the Centre of financial injustice, he challenged the BJP to reveal how much money it had collected from Bengal over the last decade through direct and indirect taxes and how much it had returned.

“How much money have you taken and given to Bengal? Give me those figures. I challenge the BJP,” he declared.

The TMC leader also criticised the Modi government’s lack of accountability. “Many died during demonetisation. After the Pahalgam terror attack, they said that water and blood cannot flow together. Then how did they allow the cricket match between Pakistan and India?” he questioned. Referring to the Prime Minister’s recent address describing a “GST Bachat Utsav,” Banerjee quipped, “So since GST started in 2017, has it been a GST Loot Utsav?” Shifting focus to

religious politics, Banerjee countered BJP leaders who mocked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for inaugurating Durga Puja pandals before Mahalaya. “When Ram Navami was in April, why did PM Modi inaugurate the Ram Mandir on January 21? Is that not against Hindu customs? Was it done to reap electoral benefits?” he asked.

Meanwhile, the CM and Abhishek extended warm Navratri greetings. Abhishek invoked Goddess Durga on X, calling Navratri “a celebration of Shakti, the eternal power of the Divine Feminine,” and wished for the empowerment of women across the nation.