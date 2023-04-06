BJP’s factional feud in Burdwan comes to the fore

Kolkata: On the foundation day of the BJP, internal clashes within the party came to the fore in Burdwan where one faction of the party clashed with another, leading to its district party office coming under lock and key.



According to locals, the clash led to tension in the area.

According to one faction of the BJP, led by youth leader Pintu Shyam, the other faction led by an expelled party leader has been levelling false allegations at them at the instigation of Trinamool Congress members.

However, rebutting the charge, the other faction argued that the incumbent BJP district president and president of the youth wing are involved in corruption, thus forcing them to protest against this.

It is learnt from sources that under the leadership of one expelled BJP leader Shyamal Ray, some BJP workers began agitating outside the party office and subsequently put the office under lock and key.

Another faction arrived and broke the lock and entered inside. Following this, an argument broke out that led to physical clashes.

TMC wrote on its social media page that internal clashes define BJP, and remarked that ones whose party organisation has a shaky foundation are now coming to criticise Trinamool Congress.