‘BJP’s fact-finding team sent to cover up their defeat in polls’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday hit out at BJP’s fact-finding team terming the move as an attempt to divert attention from the party’s humiliating defeat.



TMC mocked the fact-finding team of BJP and said it was an attempt to conceal their party’s miserable defeat in the Panchayat polls.

“They should first send a fact-finding team to Manipur, which has been burning for the last two months. The BJP’s fact-finding team in West Bengal is an attempt to divert attention from its organisational failure,” TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.

A BJP fact-finding team, which arrived in Bengal on July 12, said it will visit areas hit by poll violence and speak to victims to assess the ground situation.

The four-member team led by former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said it plans to visit north and south Bengal districts.

Ghosh on Wednesday also demanded the resignation of Governor CV Ananda Bose.

“Now, after the verdict of the people, Anand Bose should resign and get out of Bengal. He has acted as an agent of BJP, provoked Opposition by unethical ways, and insulted Bengal. He has no right to continue as Governor,” Ghosh tweeted.

Incidentally, the ruling party once again accused the BJP of unleashing terror in East Midnapore after failing to fight the ruling party in the state politically.

“Unable to win the hearts of Bengal’s people, @BJP4Bengal resorts to REVENGE!In Khejuri, Purba Medinipur, our party workers were BRUTALLY ATTACKED by BJP goons,” Trinamool Congress said in its twitter handle. Trinamool Congress alleged that the leader of the opposition in the Assembly and the senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari had been inciting violence. “LoP @SuvenduWB, who claimed to dedicatedly serve the people of Bengal before the elections, is now INCITING VIOLENCE…” Trinamool Congress tweeted.

In the course of Panchayat elections in the state, Opposition parties repeatedly accused TMC of intimidating voters and booth jamming.

“The fire of violence, ignited by the Opposition parties, that our candidates and party workers have been smouldering in has continued till the tail end of the Panchayat polls. In a tragic incident, Biplab Haldar, our party worker from Chandpasha village in Kashinagar Gram Panchayat of Raidighi Assembly constituency in South 24-Parganas, was ruthlessly hacked to death by BJP West Bengal goons,” Trinamool tweeted on Wednesday.

It further stated: “Initially, the BJP resorted to violence in their pursuit of victory but now that we have swept the Panchayat elections and taken an unassailable lead, their actions appear driven by sheer vengeance and retribution.”