‘BJP’s double-engine govt sunk Centre, how can it save Tripura’

Our correspondent

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee asserted that hers is the only party that can oust the BJP-led double-engine government and provide the people of this country with an alternative to the saffron camp.

“The TMC is the only party that will oust the double-engine government from the country and provide an alternative to people,” she maintained.

Banerjee from her election rally in Tripura on Tuesday, launched a blistering attack on the BJP-led Central government saying that the “double engine government has already sunk Delhi, so how can it save Tripura”.

In an oblique reference to the BJP, Banerjee also stated that the party which cannot guarantee 100 days work to people has no right to “ask for vote”.

Banerjee further claimed that democracy has taken a backseat in Tripura under the BJP rule, as parties were “not allowed to organise political meetings and journalists lost their right to gather news”.

“Two years ago, our party leaders and activists were attacked, their vehicles vandalised. Some of them were illegally put behind bars. Democracy is in a bad shape in Tripura, and our leaders and members became subjects of torture for protesting against such misdeeds,” she remarked.

She added that the Narendra Modi government has curtailed food subsidies in the Union Budget. She expressed her apprehension that the BJP might be heading towards the abolition of the rationing system.

“Food subsidy has been curtained in the Budget. Will the poor people get ration in future?” Banerjee asked addressing the rally.

“The Centre has given income tax relief up to Rs 7 lakh from Rs 5 lakh. When they increase the upward limit by Rs 2 lakh they will deprive people of Rs 2.50 lakh by curtailing the benefits of various schemes,” Banerjee told the gathering.

She further stated: “We have not accepted Ayushman Bharat, the health scheme run by the Modi government as it has no future. We are giving health benefits up to Rs 5 lakh to the people of Bengal. Centre-run organisations are not safe and they can collapse anytime,” asserted Banerjee.

“Central agencies like LIC and banks will down their shutters and those who have kept their hard-earned money may not get it back. Our MPs are staging a demonstration in front of LIC headquarters today. LIC, State Bank will close down. The BJP had said that they would bring back black money. Have they been able to do that? All the black money has gone to their party. Tea garden workers, factory workers are not getting paid,” Banerjee said, adding: “Unemployment has shot up to around 40 per cent by the BJP-led Centre while in Bengal, it has been cut down by 40 per cent. They are taking away state’s money in the name of GST.”

She alleged: “They (BJP) are using the Central agencies like the CBI, the ED to stifle the Opposition’s voice.”

Taking a dig at the Congress, the Left and BJP, Banerjee said there was an attempt by “various political parties to bulldoze Trinamool Congress in its nascent years”.

“When we were like a tiny little grass, there was an attempt to crush us. Now, we have grown and turned into a banyan tree. We can take on any political fight. Do not try to frighten us by showing the CBI and the ED. Remember, the world will not end today. Let us see what will happen to you in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. You (BJP) are destroying the spirit of the Constitution of India,” she said.

Accusing the BJP government in Tripura, Banerjee said “no development had taken place in Tripura”.

“The comrades changed their jerseys and switched to BJP as soon as the change of guard took place. CPI(M) ruled here for many years but they did nothing. An unholy alliance has been going on between the CPI(M) and the Congress,” she maintained.

“When the BJP was unleashing a reign of terror on the people of the state and our MPs were attacked, none protested other than Trinamool. People were attacked by the BJP for supporting us. There is no freedom for the media as well. School teachers are not allowed to hold demonstrations. Government employees are not allowed to carry out movements. How many of you in Tripura have been given land rights? In Bengal, we have given land rights to the refugees,” Banerjee said.

She further stated: “I went to Tripureswari temple on Monday. I saw no development there. Go and see how places like Dakshineswar, Tarapith, Tarakeswar, Furfura Sharif have been developed by our government. The iconic Tripureswari temple could have been developed in a big way.”

Elaborating on how Bengal supports its students, she said: “We are running scholarship programmes for students at various levels. The Aikashree scholarship programme is run for minorities while Medhashree is meant for OBC students. General students get the Swami Vivekananda scholarship. We have given 10 lakh student credit cards. We give free cycles to class IX students and tabs to class XII students. What are you (Tripura government) giving?” Banerjee asked.

The TMC chief gave assurance that her party, if voted to power, will introduce development schemes that are currently available in Bengal, such as Lakshmir Bhandar and Kanyashree.

“We are fighting the election in this state alone as we did not want to make compromises for forging an alliance. We are ready to fight and even make sacrifices in this battle,” she added.

Elections to the 60-member House in Tripura will be held on February 16. Votes will be counted on March 2.