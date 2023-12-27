Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday slammed BJP spokesperson for making an “obnoxious” statement on television saying that Bengalis work as domestic helps in South India.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh termed it as an insult to those people who work in the unorganised sector. The ruling party in Bengal has strongly condemned the incident.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Trinamool said: “@BJP4India spokesperson, in a live debate, said that Bengalis today work as domestic help in South India, confined to menial tasks like dusting, cleaning, and sweeping. This despicable comment is an insult to all hardworking Bengalis who engage in honest labour to earn their livelihoods.”

The ruling party in Bengal also said that it was nothing new from the BJP as they had earlier insulted the cultural icons of Bengal. “From deriding Bengal’s cultural icons to mocking our culinary traditions and now belittling our professional choices, the BJP consistently exhibits contemptuous behaviour toward Bengal and its people,” Trinamool Congress said in its social media post.

Kunal Ghosh said that the BJP spokesperson’s derogatory remarks show how much hatred against Bengal they possess. “A BJP spokesperson on a television show on Tuesday said that Bengalis are found to be working as domestic help in various states. We strongly condemn this remark. BJP’s derogatory remarks hint towards their hatred for Bengal. The BJP not only looks down upon Bengal’s common man but also devalues the work of unorganised sector workers, including domestic helpers. We strongly condemn this mindset, and the 2024 elections will serve as a powerful reminder of people’s collective rejection of the BJP,” Ghosh said in a post on X.

Ghosh also added: “We have been noticing that BJP leaders are constantly insulting Bengal and its people. It all started when they started commuting to Bengal like ‘daily passengers’ during the 2021 Assembly elections and ended up losing the elections. They are insulting icons like Swami Vivekananda and Rabindranath Tagore. They are also insulting the common people of Bengal. They cannot accept that they have been defeated. Sometimes they are withholding Bengal’s dues. Sometimes they are engaging various agencies to harass people.”