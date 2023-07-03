BJP’s days are numbered: Mamata

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee while virtually addressing an election rally in Birbhum’s Dubrajpur on Monday once again attacked the Narendra Modi government at the Centre saying that “BJP’s days are numbered”.



She also accused the BJP of employing divisive politics to “destroy” Kashmir and Manipur and claimed that it is “now promoting secessionist groups” in Bengal.

“BJP’s term is coming to an end. The double-engine government has derailed. They will once again make false promises, but this time, the people are aware of their lies. The BJP government has pitted communities in Manipur against each other, which has led to riots. The people in Manipur are not able to come out of their houses. Here too, they are trying to wedge a divide between Kamatapuri and Rajbangshis,” said Banerjee.

The TMC chairperson added: “Meanwhile, the Bengal government has set up Kamatapuri Academy, Rajbangshi Academy and the Panchanan Barma University. We recognise all great men from respective communities and give holidays on their anniversaries.”

She once again hit out at the Centre on the issue of price rise. “I feel disheartened to see that the BJP government has taken the price of gas cylinders to Rs 1,200. Yet, during the election period, they continue to make false promises of giving sops. We should remember that Baam-Ram-Shyam has joined hands against us with the help of funds from the BJP.”

Chief Minister Banerjee said that a Rs 3,000 crore project has been undertaken in the lower Damodar basin to improve flood protection in various South Bengal districts. “Remember, once the Deucha Pachami coal project materialises, there will be no scarcity of power for the next hundred years and lakhs of youths will gain employment. The prices of raw materials have sky-rocketed. To counter this price rise, we have set up ‘Sufal Bangla’ stores, and will be introducing another 450 Sufal Bangla vans,” Banerjee stated while addressing a mammoth gathering virtually.

“Our State government has improved the condition of roads in Bengal. We have built new stretches of roads, including the stretch from Joydeb to Kenduli, Panagarh Road, and Mallarpur-Malipara-Bolpur Road. We have also built multiple bridges, costing over Rs 165 crore, and introduced several social welfare schemes for the people of our state,” Banerjee said, adding: “Bengal government is not only distributing free ration under Khadya Sathi, we are also providing free medical treatment under our Swasthya Sathi scheme. I have always stood by the people, whenever they are in need, be it in Rampurhat, where we also gave jobs and compensation to the victims.”

She further mentioned in her speech: “The funds for developmental schemes and projects are made from the legitimate portions of the State’s taxes, these come from the State’s contribution under the GST. We do not levy any separate tax. At the moment, the State’s portion from that tax stands at over Rs 1 lakh, 15,000 crore.”

On the Anubrata Mondal issue, Banerjee took on the Modi government. “In Birbhum, Anubrata Mondal and his daughter Sukanya have been put behind bars. If they are guilty of corruption, why doesn’t the BJP’s central agency prove it? They are unable to prove it and have detained Mondal so that he does not work for Trinamool and remains away from the Panchayat Election process,” she said.