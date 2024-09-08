BJP’s chakka jam turns into death sentence for a pregnant woman

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday slammed the BJP after its ‘Chakka Jam’ on Friday led to the death of a pregnant woman whose ambulance remained stuck in the traffic snarl for long in Nadia’s Ranaghat. The victim, Durga Sil (23) was being taken to the hospital by her husband along national highway 12 when the BJP supporters were holding ‘Chakka Jam’. The incident took place between Phulia and Ranaghat.

On Friday afternoon, the patient was suffering from Epilepsy and she suddenly complained about convulsions. Her husband Hira Sil was then taking his wife to the hospital in an ambulance. The vehicle remained trapped for a long time due to ‘Chakka Jam’. The victim’s husband prayed to the BJP supporters to let the ambulance go but nothing happened. Later the police somehow managed to free the ambulance. The patient was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

“BJP’s Chakka Jam turned into a death sentence for a pregnant woman whose life was cut short because they refused to let the ambulance pass. Is this the BJP twisted idea of justice? Sacrificing innocent lives to score political points? The blood of this woman is on your hands, BJP! When will you stop using people as pawns in your vile games?” Trinamool Congress said in its post on X.

In a similar incident, another pregnant woman in East Burdwan remained stuck in a traffic jam and the BJP workers refused to let the ambulance pass. The protestors also abused the woman. “What if she is pregnant, we won’t let the car pass?” These are not the words of someone seeking justice; they sound like those of a hardened criminal. In Nadanghat area of Purba Bardhaman, @BJP4Bengalkaryakartas: Blocked a car carrying a pregnant woman, refusing to let it pass Hurled shoes at her and verbally abused her. Vandalised the vehicle. Physically assaulted the driver. This is BJP’S ‘Nari Suraksha’ MODEL!” Trinamool Congress stated on its social media handle X.

Vehicular traffic movement was disrupted across Bengal Friday in response to a state-wide “Chakka jam” (road blockade) call given by the BJP. The protest was organised demanding justice for the RG Kar victim’s family. BJP activists blocked roads in various points in Kolkata and various districts for an hour demanding justice for the woman and the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who also holds the Health and Home department portfolios.