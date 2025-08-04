BJP’s Bengal unit to launch drive to purge ghost workers

Kolkata: The Bengal unit of the BJP will soon launch the second phase of the digital audit of its organisational network, aimed at purging “ghost” workers, curbing inflated data and establishing tighter booth-level control in the run-up to the 2026 Assembly elections.

The internal verification drive seeks to conduct a tech-driven reality check of the BJP’s booth-to-district organisational pyramid across the state.

Party sources said nearly 1.5 lakh functionaries across the state have already uploaded their photo voter ID cards on a centralised digital platform.

Cross-verification is underway to authenticate whether those holding party posts reside and represent the areas assigned to them. “This is not about showmanship. We are fixing decades of organisational malpractice. Bengal BJP has a decades-old habit of padding numbers. Factional leaders inflate cadre lists to preserve turf. This must end if we are serious about defeating Mamata Banerjee,” a senior BJP leader told a news agency on condition of anonymity.

“Also, the practice of inserting fake or inactive workers has to stop,” he added. The party’s first phase, already completed, focused on verifying the residential and electoral authenticity of booth and mandal-level office-bearers.