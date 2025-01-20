BJP’s Barla to attend CM’s event amid TMC joining speculations

Jalpaiguri: Former Union Minister and BJP leader John Barla is set to join the Trinamool Congress (TMC); however, his joining date is

yet to be announced.

Barla will attend Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s government benefit distribution programme at Suhashini Tea Garden in Hasimara on January 23. Barla, currently undergoing eye treatment at AIIMS Delhi, confirmed receiving a verbal invitation to the event.

“I will return to my home in Lakshmipara, Dooars, on January 22 and attend the Chief Minister’s official programme the following day,” Barla stated. However, he clarified that while his presence at the event may fuel speculation, it does not signify an immediate switch in party affiliation.

“A detailed discussion with the Chief Minister regarding my Trinamool joining will take place soon. After selecting an auspicious date, I will finally join the Trinamool,” he said.

Barla, who won the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Alipurduar and served as Minister of State for the Tribal Welfare department, has expressed dissatisfaction with the BJP. He criticised the party for excluding him from the 2024 Lok Sabha candidate list and for failing to address tribal issues.

“The BJP has betrayed the tribal communities of the Dooars. The tea garden workers’ bonus agreement has decreased from 20 per cent last year to 16 per cent. In Nagrakata, where the BJP led by over 45,000 votes in 2019, it is now trailing by 3,500 votes. Tribals did not vote for the BJP because they felt deceived by the party’s treatment of a tribal leader like me,” he said.

Barla also criticised the current BJP leadership for losing touch with the grassroots. “From 2007 to 2015, I stood with the tribals, protested alongside them, and even shared nights in their villages. Today’s BJP leaders are disconnected, and the party has distanced itself from the tribals. That is why people are moving away from the BJP,” he said.

Barla’s criticism has already affected BJP’s performance, with reduced margins in the Lok Sabha election and a loss in the Madarihat Assembly by-election. Trinamool leaders believe his potential entry into their party could strengthen their presence in the tea belt.