‘BJP’s attempts to intimidate through ED & CBI won’t deter me’

BALURGHAT: Taking a dig at BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, Consumer Protection minister Biplab Mitra on Monday asserted that BJP’s attempts to intimidate him through central agencies like ED or CBI would not deter him. Mitra made these remarks during the inauguration of the Trinamool Congress’ new building in Gangarampur.



A few days ago, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar had hinted that the CBI would conduct a raid at the residence of the state minister from this district, predicting that the minister would soon be incarcerated.

During the inauguration of the Trinamool Congress’s new building on Monday, Mitra responded to Sukanta Majumdar’s comments, stating: “He or anyone from his party cannot suppress me with the threat of ED or CBI.”

Mitra continued: “I have been with TMC for a long time and am a loyal soldier of Mamata Banerjee. I am not personally involved in any financial corruption. No amount of intimidation by Central government agencies can affect me. All our party leaders and workers are engaged in party work under the guidance of our leader Mamata Banerjee.”

Dismissing Majumdar’s statements, Mitra added: “This is his fantasy. If he believes that he can gain political advantage by making such statements, he lives in a world of fools. BJP has no organisation in this state. As the Lok Sabha polls approach, Sukanta Majumdar is attempting to intimidate our party leaders and workers with the names of ED and CBI to gain political advantage.”