BJP’s Amit Malviya gets show cause notice for revealing identity of deceased minor girl

Kolkata: The West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) has served a show cause notice to BJP leader Amit Malviya, allegedly for revealing the identity of a deceased minor girl. Amit Malviya, the head of the BJP’s IT cell and also the co-observer of the BJP in Bengal, in his X handle, had stated that the minor girl was gang-raped and murdered. He also claimed in the social media post that girls were not safe in Bengal. He also shared a blurred picture of the minor with the post. Meanwhile, Police said that the minor died after consuming something poisonous, and the autopsy report did not show any signs of sexual assault. The body of the minor was recovered from her residence in Canning on June 16.

The WBCPCR Chairperson Tulika Das in the show-cause notice asked Malviya to reply within 3 days filing which legal action may be taken against him. “You are therefore called upon to reply within 3 days showing cause as to why action/proceedings may not be initiated against you for acting in violation of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015,” reads the letter. Das on her X handle, claimed that Malviya published the picture of the deceased minor, revealing the identity, a violation of Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act. “We are not saying anything about his remark that a sexual assault was committed. We have sought a police report. He (BJP leader Amit Malviya) has provided the victims’ picture. He has tried to blur it. But it is clear. That is why we have sent the show cause notice,” Das added. The police have also filed a criminal case against the unidentified persons who had published the minor’s pictures on social media. Trinamool Congress said: “BJP’s fake news peddler and repeat offender Amit Malviya has been served a show cause notice by West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights…In his post yesterday on X, which LIAR Malviya has deleted now, he mentioned that a deceased girl has been gangraped. He also posted a picture (semi-blurred) but easily identifiable…”