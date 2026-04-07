BJP’s Agnimitra’s assets ‘rise two-fold’ in five yrs

Kolkata: BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul, who is seeking re-election from the Asansol Dakshin assembly seat in West Bengal’s Paschim Bardhaman district, declared that the value of her movable assets has more than doubled to Rs 2.56 crore in the last five years.



According to the poll affidavit filed along with nomination papers, Paul’s immovable assets remained unchanged at approximately Rs 1.28 crore.

The BJP candidate’s total movable assets increased to Rs 2.56 crore from Rs 1.10 crore in 2021, when she had filed her nomination papers for the first time from the constituency.

Paul, a fashion designer-turned-politician, filed her nomination papers three days ago. The BJP legislator declared her combined assets worth Rs 3.84 crore.

However, Paul’s annual income declined significantly, with an average of Rs 3.73 lakh between 2020-21 and 2024-25, according to the poll affidavit.

Her liabilities decreased to approximately Rs 12.01 lakh in 2026, down from Rs 19.71 lakh in 2021. The number of criminal cases against Paul, who had taken part in several political programmes against the ruling TMC, increased significantly from two in 2021 to 22 in 2026, the Election Commission records said.

Paul, a BSC graduate from Banwarilal Bhalotia College in Asansol, completed a fashion design diploma course from a reputed institute.

WITH INPUTS FROM AGENCIES