BJP Yuva Morcha protest throws traffic out of gear

Kolkata: At a time when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was addressing the teachers who lost their jobs following a recent Supreme Court verdict, BJP Yuva Morcha activists allegedly created ruckus at the

Exide Crossing during their march to Kalighat, disrupting traffic movement.

To control the situation, police detained several BJP workers along with the saffron party leader Locket Chatterjee.

On Monday afternoon, BJP Yuva Morcha activists along with BJP leaders and workers gathered near the Exide crossing and tried to move towards Kalighat. Police had already put up barricades and guardrails to prevent the same. The BJP workers tried to break the barricade. When police tried to stop them the situation turned worse. Police began chasing away the protestors. Meanwhile, a section of the BJP workers allegedly put up a blockade which choked the traffic movement in and around the Exide crossing.

Due to the agitation and blockade, major traffic snarl took place in several parts of Kolkata, including Park Circus, Hastings and a few others places. Traffic cops had diverted the vehicular movement through other roads. Large number of people, including patients, who had come to the SSKM Hospital faced major inconvenience. After almost two-and-a-half hours, the situation was controlled and traffic movement started around 4 pm. However, it took about an

hour more to normalise the vehicular movement.