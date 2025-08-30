BJP workers ‘vandalise’ Congress office

Kolkata: The Pradesh Congress headquarters, Bidhan Bhavan was allegedly vandalised by a group of BJP workers led by BJP leader Rakesh Singh on Friday.

This comes after some derogatory remarks were made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother from the ‘Congress’s ‘vote adhikar yatra’ in Patna. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has condemned the attack. Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said: “What happened in the Congress’ office is unacceptable. This is BJP’s culture. There could be ideological differences but vandalising a party’s office and damaging the pictures of the leaders cannot be accepted in any circumstance.

We do not believe in such behavior. It is not justified to vandalise a party’s office in Kolkata over what comment was made about the Prime Minister from a Congress rally in Bihar. Political debate can continue over this.” On Friday, Singh along with several BJP workers reached the Pradesh Congress office in Entally and painted a cutout of Rahul Gandhi

using black paint. When Congress workers protested, the BJP workers and leaders present at the spot broke the main gate Bidhan Bhavan and started vandalising inside the Congress office premises. The pictures of Congress leaders were torn and party flags were set on fire.

After the vandalism, Pradesh Congress Subhankar Sarkar wrote an open letter to BJP state president Shamik Bhattacharya stating his apprehension about the permission from the top level to vandalise the Bidhan Bhavan. A complaint has been lodged against the accused, including Singh. Former Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said: “Congress will fight back. Such hooliganism will not be tolerated.”