BJP worker’s son accused of raping minor in Khejuri; TMC alleges cover-up attempt

Kolkata: A BJP worker’s son has been accused of raping a four-year-old girl in East Midnapore’s Khejuri.

An FIR has been registered, and the accused, who is also a minor, has been taken into safe custody.

Police said the minor in conflict with law has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and will be sent to a home. The incident reportedly took place when the child had gone for private tuition, according to the complaint filed by her mother.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has accused the local BJP leadership of trying to suppress the matter. The party alleged that the area’s BJP Pradhan attempted to pressure the victim’s family and offered hush money to conceal the case.

In a statement posted on X, TMC wrote: “BJP has once again plunged its grubby paws into the abyss of absolute depravity and moral collapse. In Khejuri, a BJP worker’s son has been arrested for the

horrific rape of a four-year-old child—a crime so vile it should shake any human to their core. But not the BJP. Instead of justice, their local Pradhan had the audacity to offer the victim’s family hush money to bury the case.”

TMC further alleged that the party was “caught red-handed trying to cover up this heinous crime to protect its political image.” It also targeted the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, claiming the incident occurred “under his explicit instructions and with the full backing of his Adhikari Pvt. Ltd. empire.”

Police said a detailed investigation is underway.