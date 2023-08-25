BJP workers protest outside party’s Salt Lake office

Kolkata: Following a mass agitation of BJP party workers at their state unit headquarters at Salt Lake on Thursday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) remarked that this marked the downfall of the saffron brigade in Bengal.



A scuffle once again broke out at the BJP headquarters with party workers demanding the removal of their fellow workers who stood against the party during Panchayat polls as Independent candidates. The agitators demanded a dialogue with the top-rung leaders, raising slogans of protest.

Earlier this month, a ruckus unfolded outside the party’s headquarters as the members of its Mathurapur district organisation staged an agitation over appointing a rebel party member as the district president.

Protesters had almost laid siege to the BJP headquarters at Salt Lake, demanding to speak with the top rung leaders. Effigies were burnt outside the headquarters. The protestors complained that Nabendu Sundar Naskar, who stood as an Independent candidate against the party in the recently concluded rural elections, was made the district president. He had contested for a seat in the Panchayat Samiti at Kulpi.

Reacting to the situation, TMC wrote on X: “Infighting has taken over @BJP4Bengal and we are not surprised! With a foundation so shaky and no unity whatsoever, such a downfall was anticipated. Serving people requires intent and not just tall claims & false promises, BJP. No wonder the people of Bengal showed you the exit gate!”