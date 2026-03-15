BJP workers en route to Modi’s rally vandalise Shashi Panja’s house

Kolkata: On the day PM Modi addressed a rally at the Brigade Parade ground, senior TMC leader Shashi Panja’s house was reportedly attacked by BJP workers on their way to the event.

Panja called it a pre-planned assault, suggesting it may have been aimed at her party supporters, and said she was also caught up in the melee.

The ruling TMC claimed that the attack on Panja’s residence was a targeted attack by BJP goons and Modi should take the its responsibility.

Sharing video footage showing BJP activists carrying out the rampage while shouting “Jai Sree Ram”, she said the footage will be submitted to police, and an FIR will be lodged.

Panja said “Boycott BJP” posters at her Girish Park residence were torn down by BJP workers, and TMC supporters were attacked when they tried to restore them. She also claimed to have sustained shoulder and waist injuries from stones thrown.

Panja said: “The attackers were criminals and it was pre-planned. BJP goons are responsible for this. The buses heading to the Brigade today were carrying bricks, glass bottles and bombs. They launched an attack on my home located on Girish Park Main Road. I was attacked, and I have kept photographs of those who carried out the attack.”

Mocking Modi’s guarantee on women’s safety, the TMC leaders Bratya Basu and Sayaoni Ghosh said: “If the

BJP thinks that they will win Bengal by unleashing such attacks, they are living in a fool’s paradise. You talk about women’s safety when your party men attack a woman in the state. What security will you provide to the women of Bengal?”

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has sought a report from the Kolkata Police Commissioner on the incident.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek also condemned the incident.