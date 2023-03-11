BJP workers disobey police, create ruckus in Salt Lake

KOLKATA: BJP leaders and workers created a ruckus during their rally at the Swasthya Bhavan area disobeying the police warning on Friday in Salt Lake.



On Friday BJP leaders and workers were marching towards Swasthya Bhavan from Karunamoyee in Salt Lake claiming that the

state government is doing nothing to check the spread of adenovirus.

It is alleged that despite the police not granting permission to hold the rally, BJP leadership held the same.

Near Swasthya Bhavan police intercepted the rally and requested BJP leadership to disperse as they had no permission to hold it.

Despite repeated requests and warnings, saffron party leaders and workers tried to break the barricades and march towards Sasthya Bhavan.

Police took prompt action and arrested several saffron party workers and leaders, including Agnimitra Paul.

A scuffle also broke out between the BJP workers and the police.

Later the situation was brought under control by dispersing the mob.