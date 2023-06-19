BJP worker’s cousin arrested in murder case

Cooch Behar: Police have arrested the cousin of the victim in the murder case of BJP worker Sambhu Das in the Tiadah area of Dinhata Sahebganj.

The accused was presented in court on Monday. The police have stated that there is no political connection to this incident. Speculation is rife that the murder could be over a love triangle.

The police have already arrested the minor cousin of the deceased, who was with Sambhu Das on the night of the incident. Three mobile phones were recovered from the scene — one belonging to Sambhu, one of his cousins and another of an unidentified person. Based on the mobile phones, the police arrested Sambhu’s cousin. During a press conference on Monday, Cooch Behar District Superintendent of Police, Sumit Kumar, stated: “One person has been arrested in connection with the death of Shambhu Das, and he has been presented in court. The police have made significant progress in the investigation, and all aspects of the case are being thoroughly examined.”

However, Sambhu’s family has refuted the police allegations. Chitta Das, Sambhu’s brother, claimed that the police were fabricating a story, similar to what the Trinamool Congress does. According to him, the person arrested is innocent. The body of BJP worker Sambhu Das was recovered by the police in a jute field not far from his residence in Dinhata Sahebganj Tiadah area late on Saturday night. The BJP has filed a complaint against the TMC, as Sambhu Das’ sister-in-law, Bishakha Das, is a BJP candidate in this year’s Panchayat elections. The BJP alleges that the TMC has denied any involvement.