BJP workers clash with police, CAPF in Jalpaiguri

Jalpaiguri: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) violated Section 144 CRPC, broke barricades and clashed with the police and CAPF at Jalpaiguri Sadar Block BDO office and Dhupguri BDO office on Friday. The BJP had taken out protest marches to all the BDO offices in the state on issues related to Panchayat elections alleging atrocities, attack on workers and death cases.



The Police and Central Forces were deployed at Jalpaiguri Sadar BDO Office. Section 144 was also imposed by the district administration but BJP violated the law and broke barricades. BJP MLA Shika Chatterjee led the protest. The same scene could be witnessed at the Dhupguri BDO office.