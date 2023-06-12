BJP workers attack TMC leader Sayantika’s convoy

Kolkata: BJP workers at Joypur in Bankura allegedly attacked the convoy of actor and Trinamool Congress leader Sayantika Banerjee on Monday afternoon.



The pilot car of Banerjee was allegedly vandalised by the BJP workers.

However, the Trinamool Congress leader was safely escorted to a safe place by the police.

According to sources, on Monday BJP and TMC workers got involved in a clash at Sonamukhi in Bankura over filing nominations for the upcoming Panchayat polls. Protesting against the alleged attack on them, BJP workers led by MP Saumitra Khan and MLA of Sonamukhi, Dibakar Gharami, a blockade was put up on the road at the Kumbhasthal area of Joypur.

At that moment, Banerjee’s car reached the spot as she was going to Bishnupur. Seeing Banerjee’s car, BJP workers tried to attack but police personnel from the pilot car stopped them.

The violent BJP workers allegedly pelted stones at the cops and also vandalised the pilot car.

Meanwhile, a large contingent of the police force was sent to the spot. Cops later controlled the situation and arranged a safe passage for the TMC leader.