BJP workers assault women during campaign, four arrested

Kolkata: Tension gripped the Indas area of Bankura after women were allegedly attacked by BJP workers during a poll campaign on Monday afternoon, leaving a child injured.



Police have arrested four persons so far in connection with the incident.

According to sources, BJP candidate from the Indas Assembly Constituency, Nirmal Dhara, along with party workers, was campaigning in Behar village under the Mangalpur area when the incident occurred. It is alleged that some workers from the rally suddenly began pelting stones at houses in the locality.

When a group of women stepped out to protest, they were allegedly abused and assaulted. During the stone-pelting, a seven-year-old girl was hit and injured.

The women claimed that the attack was targeted, alleging they were supporters of the Trinamool Congress.

Following the incident, local TMC leaders accompanied the affected women to the police station, where a complaint was lodged and a case registered. During the investigation, police arrested four individuals.

However, Dhara denied the allegations, stating that no one from the campaign rally was involved in any such attack.