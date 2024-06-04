BJP workers and supporters arrested for attack on police in Sandeshkhali

Kolkata: As many as seven BJP workers and supporters were arrested on Sunday following the five arrested earlier on Saturday in connection with the multiple incidents of violence in Sandeshkhali since the day of poll.



On Saturday, sporadic incidents of violence were reported from the Sandeshkhali area during the last phase of polling. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Opposition parties had blamed each other for the unrest. In Sandeshkhali, clashes had broken out between TMC and BJP supporters. BJP alleged that TMC workers attacked their members in Rajbari area, prompting BJP workers to blockade in protest.

A violent mob later pelted stones and bricks at police on Basanti Highway. Despite repeated requests, the crowd did not disperse, forcing police to resort to lathi charge and firing a few tear gas shells to control the situation. Later, police registered a case and arrested five persons on Saturday night.

On Sunday police arrested seven persons for the attack on police in which a Sub-Inspector identified as Sagir Ali suffered critical injuries. The BJP workers and supporters were booked for rioting, assaulting police personnel, attempt to murder and other allegations.

Meanwhile, on Monday advocate and BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal was given the permission to visit Sandeshkhali a day after the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections.

Tibrewal had approached the Calcutta High Court stating that she was unable to visit the area due to Section 144 of the CrPC being imposed there. The matter was heard by the Vacation Bench of Justice

Amrita Sinha.

This apart on Monday, Calcutta High Court granted interim relief to the BJP candidate from Basirhat Rekha Patra from police action. The High Court directed that no stringent action can be taken against her till July 5. The matter will be next heard on June 19. Patra had approached the High Court seeking protection before counting of Lok Sabha votes which was going to take place on June 4. The state counsel submitted that there were serious allegations levelled against Patra.

Apart from Sandeshkhali, a clash broke out at Bhangar between the TMC and ISF on Sunday night. TMC alleged that when a few of their party workers were returning home, they were attacked by ISF backed goons. However, ISF reportedly denied the allegations.