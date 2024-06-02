BJP worker killed, beheaded in Nadia

Kolkata: A BJP worker was murdered and beheaded by unknown miscreants at Kaliganj in Nadia on Saturday night.

Apart from Nadia, bombs were hurled in front of a BJP workers’ house and in front of a Trinamool Congress party office in Bhatpara and Naihati.

Sources said the BJP worker identified as Hafizul Sheikh of Chandpur at Debgram in Kaliganj was reportedly having tea at a roadside tea shop when a group of miscreants shot him. Seeing the miscreants, other people present at the spot fled. It is alleged after Sheikh fell on the road, the miscreants severed his head in order to ensure death and took it with them. After the miscreants fled, local residents came out and saw the beheaded body of Sheikh. The police were informed. Cops have recovered the torso and sent it for autopsy. The police are looking for the missing body part and trying to trace the murderers. This apart, on Saturday evening, bombs were hurled in front of a BJP worker who was the election agent of Barrackpore BJP candidate Arjun Singh. The election agent Priyanku Pandey alleged that unknown miscreants hurled bombs in front of his house and fled. However, he was not at home when the bombs were hurled. Bombs were also hurled in front of a Trinamool Congress party office in Naihati. TMC alleged involvement of BJP but the saffron party leadership denied the allegation.