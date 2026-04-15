BJP worker hurt in clash between party factions

Kolkata: A BJP worker sustained a head injury after a clash broke out between two groups within the party during a protest outside Baranagar Police Station on Monday evening.

The incident occurred while BJP supporters were demonstrating outside the police station, alleging that TMC-backed miscreants had attacked them.

Sources said the BJP held a meeting on Monday evening in Ward No. 7 of Baranagar Municipality. Tension escalated after BJP Baranagar Assembly candidate Sajal Ghosh left the venue. BJP leaders alleged that while workers were dismantling temporary arrangements, they were first verbally abused and then attacked by TMC-backed goons.

Later, Ghosh, along with several party leaders and workers, reached Baranagar Police Station to protest and demand arrests. During the agitation, a clash broke out between two groups of BJP workers.

It was alleged that supporters of Ghosh assaulted a local BJP worker, who sustained a head injury.

The injured worker, Rajiv Mishra, claimed he was chased along Gopal Lal Thakur Road and beaten.

TMC candidate Sayantika Banerjee, however, dismissed the allegations made against her party by Ghosh and other BJP workers.

The ruling party leadership claimed that the incident was an internal conflict of BJP. TMC has nothing to do with it.