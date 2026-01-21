BJP worker held for ‘submitting fake Form 7’

Kolkata: A BJP worker was arrested by the cops of Tamluk Police Station for allegedly submitting hundreds of fake Form-7 to delete the names of about 300 voters.

According to sources, the accused BJP leader, identified as Amit Mondal, a resident of Pitulsaha village in Tamluk of East Midnapore, on Monday submitted about 300 Form-7 to delete the names of the voters claiming them to be dead.

While scrutinising the forms, the concerned BLO was shocked to find the names of his own family members—who are alive—listed in the Form-7 submissions. On further verification, he discovered several more names of living persons for whom Form-7 had been filed.

The BLO immediately lodged a complaint at the Tamluk police station, leading to the registration of an FIR. Police later arrested Mondal, who was produced before the Tamluk court on Tuesday and remanded to police custody

for seven days.

Since the submission of Form-7 began, the Trinamool Congress has alleged that the BJP is attempting to delete the names of legitimate voters. The issue sparked chaos in several districts, with BJP leaders and workers facing strong resistance from both the TMC and local residents.