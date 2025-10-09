BJP worker ‘assaulted by MLA of Purulia AC’

Kolkata: A BJP worker was allegedly assaulted by the MLA of Purulia Assembly Constituency (AC), Sudip Mukherjee within the premises of Purulia Sadar Police Station on Wednesday night.

The injured BJP worker identified as Suraj Sharma has been admitted to a hospital.

According to Sharma, on Wednesday night he stopped a sand laden tractor which was overloaded in Purulia Sadar area. He informed the cops following which police detained the tractor and took it to the Purulia Sadar Police Station.

Later, Sharma was called by the police and asked to file a complaint. When the BJP worker was inside the police station, the MLA allegedly reached the spot with a group of sand mafias.

Sharma was allegedly beaten up in front of the police station by Mukherjee and the sand mafias. A video has gone viral where Mukherjee was seen assaulting Sharma. Millennium Post, however, did not verify the authenticity of the video footage.

Controversy cropped up over the activities of the BJP MLA having connection with the sand mafias. It is alleged that Mukherjee is involved with the sand mafias and is indulged in sand smuggling.