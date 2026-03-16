BJP worker arrested for raping tribal woman in Alipurduar

Alipurduar: Ahead of the Assembly elections, the BJP has landed in controversy in Alipurduar after a party worker was arrested for allegedly raping a 61-year-old tribal woman.

The accused, Tapan Kumar Das, is the brother-in-law of Anita Das, the leader of the opposition in the Alipurduar-2 Panchayat Samiti. Based on a written complaint lodged by the victim’s son, Samuktala police arrested the accused late on Saturday night.

According to the complaint, the incident took place on Saturday night when the elderly woman was alone at home. Tapan Kumar Das allegedly entered the house and sexually assaulted her. The incident reportedly came to light when the woman’s son suddenly returned home and allegedly caught the accused in the act. After the incident, the accused fled the area.

The victim’s son later approached the Samuktala Police Station and lodged a complaint demanding strict punishment. Based on the complaint, police arrested Das, who is known to be an active BJP worker in the locality and registered a case of rape against him. Leaders and supporters of the Trinamool Congress visited the survivor’s house and organised a protest march, demanding capital punishment for the accused.

On Sunday, the accused was produced before the Alipurduar court, which remanded him to six days of police custody.

On the issue, Samir Ghosh, district president of Trinamool Congress (Youth), said: “This is an extremely heinous crime. This reflects the true culture of the BJP. We demand exemplary punishment for the accused.”